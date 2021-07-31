Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$117.11.

TSE TIH opened at C$105.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$70.50 and a 52 week high of C$110.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Insiders have sold a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

