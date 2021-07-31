Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.37.

XBC stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$3.63 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.0299231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

