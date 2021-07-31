Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$9.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.71 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. Insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675 over the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.