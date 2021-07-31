29,446 Shares in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA HART opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52. IQ Healthy Hearts ETF has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $28.45.

