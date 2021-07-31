Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.