Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 27,484 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $777.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 28.30%. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.