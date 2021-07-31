Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of PTK Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,560,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTK Acquisition by 190.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $296,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTK opened at $9.90 on Friday. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

