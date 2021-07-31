Citadel Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128 over the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

