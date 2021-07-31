Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at $24,519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter valued at $11,518,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of 51job by 3,762.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 164,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,843 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 51job by 82.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 51job by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOBS. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

