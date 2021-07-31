4,813 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.41 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

