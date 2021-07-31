AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 420.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,953 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

