Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Sorrento Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

SRNE opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

