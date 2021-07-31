Man Group plc Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,887,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,088,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $311,561,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $141,000,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

