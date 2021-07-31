Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $71,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

NYSE:UHS opened at $160.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

