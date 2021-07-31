ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,610 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

