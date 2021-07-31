Guggenheim Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $66.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.