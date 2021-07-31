Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $142.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LECO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

