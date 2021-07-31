Reviewing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Enel Américas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.06 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.85 $825.20 million N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Américas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enel Américas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Enel Américas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Enel Américas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas 6.56% 8.00% 3.11%

Summary

Enel Américas beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

