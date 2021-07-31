BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. BetterLife Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.