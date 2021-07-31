Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Update

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

