Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Update

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile
