Man Group plc Buys 11,124 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

