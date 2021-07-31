Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.61 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

