74,572 Shares in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

