28,244 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 49.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 442,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

GTES opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

