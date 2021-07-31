Jane Street Group LLC Invests $471,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC opened at $78.42 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.