Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.19 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

