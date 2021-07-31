Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

