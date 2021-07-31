California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM opened at $48.09 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.