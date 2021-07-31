Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after buying an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SYKE stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

