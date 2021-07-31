Morgan Stanley Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $452,118.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,313.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 267,050 shares valued at $11,937,191. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.