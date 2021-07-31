McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $266.00 at Truist Securities

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.