Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.