$2.38 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Lear posted earnings of ($4.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.87 to $19.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.37. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

