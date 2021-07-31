1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.52. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 4,592 shares traded.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

