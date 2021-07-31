KeyCorp Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.