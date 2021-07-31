UBS Group Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $745.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $637.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.01. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

