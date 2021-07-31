California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of ExlService worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

