Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.54. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.91.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813 over the last three months. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

