California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

