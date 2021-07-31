Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

