California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.67 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 709,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

CWST opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.65%. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.