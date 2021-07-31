California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 182 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,832,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $92.00 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

