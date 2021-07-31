Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,542 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $59,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

