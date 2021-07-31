Virtu Financial LLC Sells 37,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

