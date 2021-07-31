GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.
Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
