GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

