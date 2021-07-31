The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Raised to C- at TheStreet

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NWHM opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The New Home has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.54.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The New Home by 177.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 508,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 324,841 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The New Home by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The New Home by 111.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Home by 43.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

