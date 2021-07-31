The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Raised to C- at TheStreet

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NWHM opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The New Home has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.54.
The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.02%.
About The New Home
The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.
