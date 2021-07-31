RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of RAPT opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,837. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

