Virtu Financial LLC Invests $473,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

