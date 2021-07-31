Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.840-$2.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.74 billion-$15.74 billion.

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.12.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

