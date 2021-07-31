Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Posts Earnings Results

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

GSS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

